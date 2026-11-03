GOP Post-Election Threat: Block Jan. 3rd Certification of Democratic Candidate Winners

Lauren Miller Karalunas discusses growing concern and evidence that the Trump administration is employing a strategy to block states from certifying election winners in order to prevent Democrats from taking control of the House and/or Senate.

SCOTT HARRIS: And right now we’re going to go to our next interview, another one I recorded late last week. You’ll hear the interview I recorded with Lauren Miller-Karalunas, senior counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice Democracy program. So we’re going to go to that right now.

With the Nov. 3rd midterm elections just ahead, concerns are growing over the efforts by the Trump administration and its allies to interfere with vote counting, challenge election results, and obstruct certification of democratic victories in closely contested congressional races. Election law experts are warning that attempts to undermine public confidence in the electoral process could set the stage for a post-election confrontation over control of Congress. Joining us to discuss these threats, the legal safeguards designed to protect election results and what Americans should watch for after Election Day is Lauren Miller-Karalunas, senior counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice Democracy program.

Lauren, over the past two years, Trump and his allies have continued to question the legitimacy of American elections, alleging widespread voter fraud despite the lack of evidence supporting claims of fraud on that scale.

How concerned are you that this sustained campaign of distrust could provide a pretext for challenging or refusing to certify democratic victories in closely contested congressional races? And we have to of course say here that much of the polling results indicate that the Democrats are set to take control of the House and possibly the Senate.

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: Sure. So thank you so much for having me. And that’s a great question because I think there are actually multiple parts to that question. So the first part to that question is how likely do we think it is that these attempts are going to be used to seed kernels of doubt in the election process? And that is, I think we are already seeing that that strategy is in play. We can very much expect that to happen. We are seeing now that the federal government, which is again wildly unprecedented to have the federal government actually bringing suits to prevent people from voting to interfere in the election, we are seeing that they are doing that and we can already tell that those attempts are going to be used to seed doubt in the results after the election to make it seem as though something went wrong, something bad happened.

The good news is, however, that I think it is very unlikely that those will be successful. And that’s the second part of your question. And we saw this back in 2020. We saw nearly 60 lawsuits to overturn the results or sow doubt in the results. And the courts universally, and I think nearly all but one of those cases said, “Absolutely not. You cannot overturn the election results. The results are extraordinarily clear. The safeguards in place worked.” And so the third part of that question then is what are these attempts intended to do if it is so clear that they’re going to be unsuccessful in the courts? And that is that it is intended to sow doubt in the process to confuse voters, to make things seem in a worst case scenario that things will be so confusing and so chaotic that maybe their vote won’t count and therefore they shouldn’t turn out to the polls in the first place.

And that is the actual worst thing that could happen is that someone sees all of this noise, all of these news stories and decides not to turn out to the polls. And so the most important thing that voters should know is that their votes will be counted and there are plans in place. Folks have been planning for not just this past cycle, but years in doing this preparation work to make sure their votes will be counted so they should make a plan to vote. They should vote early if they can, they should vote in person if they can, and help other people in your life make a plan to vote as well.

SCOTT HARRIS: Thank you. Lauren, you recently wrote that election certification is strictly a state process and that any federal government involvement would be inherently improper. And then we have President Trump and his administration repeatedly raising allegations of election fraud as you just mentioned. What specifically concerns you about the possibility that the White House or Justice Department could attempt to intervene in state certification proceedings after Nov. 3rd? We’ve already seen the Trump Justice Department file a lawsuit to block certification of the U.S. Senate race in Alaska if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses due to what they say was the improper inclusion of an independent candidate on the ballot with the same name, Dan Sullivan, it’s the same name as the incumbent Republican senator. Trump has called for the criminal prosecution just yesterday of Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola after charges that her campaign was involved in recruiting the second Dan Sullivan to run in the election.

But apart from that, tell us about how you see that lawsuit going forward.

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: So first I think, and forgive me, I’m going to give you a little bit of background on just what certification is because I think that’s helpful for folks to understand. And as you said, it is a entirely state process. So what happens in the weeks after Election Day is that local election officials begin a series of checks, what’s known as the canvas, to make sure all votes are counted, to resolve any discrepancies in the vote totals and ensure the results are accurate. There are many, many detailed steps in place that happen. And then once that canvas is complete, those local election officials must formally sign off on or certify the completion of that process by a specific date set by state law. And they then deliver those results to the state election officials who do the same thing all over again. They conduct their own canvas and then they certify the results.

And following that state process after all those checks have happened, that’s when the certificates of election are sent to Congress for congressional races. And so essentially certification just confirms that all the necessary steps in the post-election process have taken place. It is supposed to be boring, and that’s why state laws across the country establish it as a mandatory duty. It could not be clear in state laws that this is something that local election officials and state election officials absolutely have to do. And it’s not the time to answer any questions about what happened in the election or any suspected fraud that might’ve taken place because those questions are left to specific processes designed to answer them because those local election officials and those state election officials are often not lawyers and those questions are supposed to be answered by courts and evaluated by those legal experts.

So I like to think about it a way I like to explain it to people is almost like think of certification as a graduation ceremony. You are walking across the stage to grab your diploma. It is a nice symbolic moment intended for your parents. You don’t have to take a nice picture. It is important. But at that point, a registrar has already gone through and decided that you’re eligible to graduate. All of those checks have taken place, and that’s exactly what certification is. So with that in mind, that’s helpful to just understand how incredibly unprecedented and nonsensical it is for the federal government to have any role in this process. We’ve seen since 2020 one way in which the federal government has already tried unsuccessfully to interfere with the certification process, and that is in that they have tried to pressure the local officials responsible for certifying into not certifying the results.

There have been, since the modern election denier movement started, nearly 50 attempts to refuse to certify election results in that way, and every single one of them has been unsuccessful. And that’s because there are state mechanisms in place to make sure that certification still happens if someone tries to refuse. It depends on what state you’re in, but in some states the secretary of state can come in and certify if a local county refuses. In other states, you can get a court order compelling the certifying officials to certify, and that’s a relatively straightforward process. And so that has been proven time and time again to just be an unsuccessful strategy. So folks might see it again this year, but just know that courts have already resolved this. It should not be successful.

Now, as you said, there’s a new strategy that we have seen this year, and that is that the administration has seen that state courts are not a successful vehicle to bring these claims, so they’re trying to go through the federal courts instead.

And that is what we saw in Alaska. As you mentioned, that Dan Sullivan question, it has already been litigated by the Alaskan Supreme Court. They have decided this issue and I cannot emphasize enough how baseless the federal government’s lawsuit therefore is. They do not have a federal cause of action, which is what you need to bring a federal lawsuit. They can’t cite to anything. There’s no statute. In fact, the only people who signed the complaint are political appointees, which is an indicator that the line attorneys at the Department of Justice would not even put their names on the complaint because it is so outlandish, and in fact, it might be sanctionable for that reason by the court. So this is just a new strategy in an older playbook to sow doubt in the election results. Again, we do not think it is going to be successful in the courts, but again, the concern is that it may be successful in confusing voters and making them think that something might be wrong when in fact nothing is.

SCOTT HARRIS: As you said, state legislatures have anticipated the possibility that bad actors might attempt to manipulate election certification. And have some of these legislatures around the country created safeguards to prevent it? Has there been legislation in the last few years that would help expedite the certification if these people pop up and say, “No, we’re not certifying?” How would that work?

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: Yeah, you’ve asked me one of my favorite questions, which is about as a history nerd, the history behind some of these statutes in the first place. And what I think is so interesting is that while this is the first time we’ve seen this in the modern election denier movement, disputes over certification and attempts to use them to manipulate the election outcome is not new. And in fact, it’s something that happened all the time in the 19th century and in the early country when we were figuring out how our elections would work.

And what happened is state legislatures in disputes that are remarkably similar to what we have seen today, they saw what was happening and said, “You know what? We think this process might be vulnerable to attempts to subvert elections. Let’s build in safeguards.” And so already that is why in all 50 states, there are so many safeguards in place.

And the ones that I mentioned before, the secretary of state can come in, or if the secretary of state doesn’t come in, it is very clear that either voters or candidates or the secretary of state themself, usually through the attorney general in a state, they can come through and actually sue in a court and get a court order. And some people think, okay, well, you can maybe refuse to obey a court order. There are even further safeguards in place to make sure that doesn’t happen. You can hold people in contempt. In many states, a court can appoint someone else to come in and fulfill a court order if someone refuses to do so. So there are already many safeguards in place. But to answer your question, there’s also a great movement that has already happened where states have already in the past few years sought to make their laws even stronger now that they have seen this modern election denier movement.

Michigan is a great example. In 2020, they saw the first instance of this new phenomenon where the president directly tried to pressure two local certifying officials to get them to change their vote on certification, and it was unsuccessful, but Michigan voters then responded. They amended their state constitution to make it explicit in language that is both clear to lawyers and non-lawyers that certification is a mandatory duty. And they also amended their law to make sure that the state could come in if necessary to certify and also make it even clearer for courts to recognize because sometimes state trial courts, for example, aren’t familiar with election litigation. It might take them a long time to figure out what’s going on if they don’t normally see these cases. And they amended their language to make it even clearer for courts how this process should be resolved.

And we’ve seen other states do that recently too. Colorado has done it, Virginia has done it. Some state courts too have also just sped up their post-election processes as well. They’ve changed the rules to say that if you have a post-election case that might delay final certification or might hold things up for Congress, we will expedite those cases through our court and make sure they’re resolved in time. So once again, whereas the federal Constitution is the floor, state Constitutions are the ceiling and state legislatures also often move more quickly than the federal Congress. We’ve just seen them respond to this really quickly and in really smart ways.

SCOTT HARRIS: Thank you for that. Given the Trump administration’s recent threats of investigations and prosecutions involving election officials in several states, could federal law enforcement pressure become a tool to intimidate local election administrators, disrupt ballot counting, or influence certification decisions? And the question is, where’s the legal boundary between legitimate federal election law enforcement and improper political interference?

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: Sure. So unfortunately, we have already seen the federal government try to intimidate local election officials, and unfortunately it’s just nothing new at this point. This happened in 2020 and 2022 and 2024 and 2026 as we’re already seeing. And the encouraging thing is that there is an excellent movement amongst local and state election officials to educate everyone involved and also protect everyone involved and make sure they are aware of the responsibilities because they have responsibilities under state law and federal law to count every ballot that they cannot avoid. And so there’s an excellent coordination and education movement. If there is in a worst case scenario, federal prosecutions, I think you will see that these folks are incredibly well-prepared. The pro-democracy litigators on the ground are very well-equipped to defend them. And of course, I think there is also the chance that if you see rogue actors either at the local or state level or federal officials too who break state or federal law in the process of trying to do this intimidation, they may very well be prosecuted, too.

So that’s also important to keep in mind.

SCOTT HARRIS: Thanks. There’s a speculation that if Democrats win enough House seats on Nov. 3rd to secure a majority, that Republican officials will challenge results in several close races. Could delays or refusals to certify those victories prevent duly elected Democrats from taking their seats when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3rd? And I guess a related question here, we’ve been reading about the role of the clerk of the House in certifying winners, and there’s been some concern that House Speaker Mike Johnson could pressure the current clerk, his name is Kevin McCumber, I think, to refuse to recognize Democratic candidate winners or replace him, Kevin McCumber, with a MAGA loyalist who would reject enough Democratic winning candidates to deny the party control of the House. How could such a power grab scheme be effectively stopped? Can federal courts intervene and could they act with enough speed to prevent a constitutional crisis?

And just another part of this, if such a case were to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, what’s the likelihood that the right-wing majority of justices would uphold legitimate election victories by Democrats? They have a pretty dismal track record on what many believe is unconstitutional partisan interference in elections and a lot of other issues on behalf of Donald Trump and the Republican party.

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: I’m so glad you asked this question because I think this is the scenario that people read in a headline that causes them to panic. And I actually think it is not panic-inducing when you break it down, so I’m so glad that you asked it. And the first and most important thing to remember is that by the time the results reach Congress, the winner will have that certificate. That’s the result of that certification process that plays out in the state the vast majority of the time. All of the relevant disputes will have already played out. And for that reason, it’s worth stressing that it’s extraordinarily rare for there to even be a dispute that Congress would need to resolve. So in short, a good way to remember is if they have that certificate from their state, which as we just walked through, there’s every reason to believe that they should, Congress will have no role to play, and that’s what happens in almost every election cycle.

If on the off-chance there is some race that is in doubt, either in the House or the Senate, there are Republicans in both bodies who have already thrown cold water on this idea that they could somehow rid the outcome or not certify someone properly and seat them. And in fact, Mike Johnson just recently came out and said that he will follow the law and the Constitution and seat the rightful winner with a certificate.

Now, when it comes down to the processing themselves, as you said, each body in Congress has a slightly different process. So at noon on Jan. 3rd, a new Congress begins in the House, and so Mike Johnson will no longer be speaker of the House regardless of the election results in November. And so that’s something that’s helpful to keep in mind for folks, too. And remember, too, there are tight margins in the House right now as well.

And while Mike Johnson is speaker, he would need the support of his entire party, including members who might lose their elections in order to pursue any shenanigans. That’s also helpful. And if you are in a new Congress and if Democrats win the majority, of course they will have their own responses and counter moves to ensure that everyone is properly seated. And so that’s the House.

If you’re in the Senate, the Senate’s rules carry over from one Congress to the next, and the Senate’s rules are extraordinarily clear that the person who is certified as the winner of the election in their state is the person who will take office. So it is difficult to see a scenario in which this would actually ever reach a court much less a Supreme Court. But if any of these disputes related to elections and their outcome reach the Supreme Court, folks are understandably fairly skeptical of the Supreme Court at this point, but keep in mind that when it comes down to cases that hinge on the will of the voters, it is hard to see a situation in which they would so overtly overturn the will of voters.

SCOTT HARRIS: Yeah, I hope that’s right. I mean, people look at —

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: We all do.

SCOTT HARRIS: What happened in 2020 with Trump and they say it’s a failure of imagination to not be concerned about the worst case scenario. But because of that, of what happened in 2020, it really exposed the serious vulnerabilities we see in America’s election system. What lessons were learned from that experience, and have there been any legal reforms, court rulings, or state election legislation that you believe sufficiently strengthens the system against what we face today, which is a much more coordinated and aggressive Trump Republican effort to overturn election results in 2026? And we haven’t talked about this, but Donald Trump has appointed a lot of election deniers from the 2020 debacle to key positions across the federal government in terms of their monitoring or administration of elections.

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: I think the lessons that I’ve drawn are actually much positive than some might think. And I think one of the lessons we’ve learned is that in many of these places where the worst case scenario happened in 2020, the safeguards held, and if anything, they have forced folks at the local and state level to be more coordinated than ever before, to do more preparation than ever before, to do more training than ever before.

And while you do have some rogue bad actors in place, the vast majority of people in these relatively thankless jobs are extraordinarily committed to upholding democracy and really do this just for the love of the service that they provide. So that’s one positive lesson.

dAnd I think another lesson that we’ve learned is that the danger in all of these attempts are disinformation. So I think we have all, whether we’re on the legal and advocacy side or even the media side, folks have gotten very good at explaining complicated ideas well and explaining them responsibly so that folks, hopefully, at least in a lot of the different media spaces, are getting good, accurate knowledge that informs them of both the risks and also the safeguards in place.

And when I think about going forward, the lesson that we have learned for potential reform, it is that what we saw in 2020 and what we’re seeing now is that efforts to undermine our elections often focus on the fact that there are just different rules in place from state to state. And some of that is just inherently part of federalism and how our country works. But when it comes to voting, there’s a good argument that some things shouldn’t be different state to state. There should be uniform ballot access rules, uniform mail voting rules, uniform voter registration rules. And so federal legislation that would create baselines that maximize voter fairness, that set some of those rules in place so that folks can’t identify differences among the states in an attempt to undermine confidence in the process would be really helpful. And we have got eekingly close in the past to passing that federal legislation in the form of the Freedom to Vote Act and their John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. When folks think about what they want to be doing longer term, it is advocating for those pieces of legislation to the representative because that would solve a lot of the problems that we’re seeing now.

SCOTT HARRIS: Yeah, no, that’s important. And there’s a lot of hope for the future that that could happen in successive years. Just a final question. From Nov. 3rd to the certification process, which takes place on Jan. 3rd, the U.S. electoral system will face, in the eyes of many, perhaps its biggest test in modern American history, not only will there be disputes about certifying winning candidates as we’ve been talking about in the states and in the House and possibly the Senate, but there are looming threats made by Trump and his allies to deploy FBI agents, ICE agents, or the U.S. military, even the National Guard to intimidate voters at the polls, seize voting machines or ballots, maybe close down key voting sites and key battleground states in order to skew the outcome of the election that will determine, as we’ve been talking about, the control of Congress. I know that thousands of lawyers are on standby to take on these critical election battles, but Donald Trump and his Justice Department under Todd Blanche, they’ve ignored court orders in the past as if they’re testing the system.

And if judges’ rulings and court orders are ignored, we’ve seen through history that authoritarians and dictators can succeed in dismantling democratic institutions. There are lessons from around the world that one of the few ways in which citizens can defend democracy in such a situation is to mobilize in the streets, staging massive nonviolent protests or general strikes even to stop business as usual, forcing authoritarian regimes and their supporters to back down and restore the rule of law and constitutional order. What are some of your thoughts on this very grim scenario about Donald Trump really stepping into the role of a fascist dictator, which is not beyond the imagination, unfortunately?

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: The most important thing I want folks to remember is that for the vast majority of the country, their voting experience will be boring, it will be normal, it will be remarkably similar to what they have experienced in recent years and that is a good thing. We want voting to be boring. There is a chance, as always, that you could see some type of federal officer at the poll. Now, things to remember if that happens, oftentimes it will be someone that will have been there in previous election cycles. Think DOJ monitors, for example, who have been monitoring elections for years under DOJ practice. Any federal officer you see at the polls has to identify themselves. They have to follow state law. They have to follow federal law. They cannot under any law carry a weapon at the polls, a firearm, for example. They cannot intimidate voters.

And so if you see something like that happen, know too, that local and state officials have been preparing for precisely this thing to happen. Federal law enforcement can be removed if they are being disruptive. States have processes in place to do that. They have coordinated with their police departments, their sheriff’s departments. If a federal officer is being disruptive, they can be removed. They can be asked to leave to go to the appropriate boundary. Even if they are not being disruptive, they have to follow the same boundaries as any other poll observer would have to satisfy if they were observing the polls. So just know that you might see them. There are processes in place. If they’re disruptive, they should not be disruptive. They can be removed. And at the end of the day, again, a lot of this fear about what might happen will likely not materialize and it is designed to keep people away from the polls.

So again, make a plan to vote, go vote, vote early and in person if you can. And one great thing that we’ve seen is that folks often go together to the polls and they’re more likely to go if someone reaches out to them and encourages them to do so together. So talk to the people in your life, maybe go to the polls together. And one last thing I like to remind folks of, too, is it can be very easy to be skeptical about this entire election and democracy in this process in this day and age. One, voting is supposed to be joyful. Voting is a right. It should be an expression of our democracy. Don’t forget that in all of this. And also something encouraging that we’ve seen is that when folks who are skeptical about elections and how they work, volunteer to be a part of the process as the poll worker, they often come away with more confidence and with a changed mind in the process.

So don’t lose hope that minds can be changed and that this can be a fun, enjoyable process as well.

SCOTT HARRIS: That’s certainly a positive note to leave all this on. Before we conclude, please leave our listeners with a website for the Brennan Center and all the really important work you do about democracy.

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: Yes, you can find us at brennancenter.org. We are formally the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law. We have a ton of resources available on our page that we would love for you to check out. Whether you are a lawyer or a non-lawyer, there is plenty to read.

SCOTT HARRIS: Well, thank you so much during this incredibly busy, intense time right before the election, Lauren, for speaking with us. So much appreciation for all the important work and your colleagues at the Brennan Center do. Thank you.

LAUREN MILLER-KARALUNAS: Thank you so much for having me.

SCOTT HARRIS: We’ve been speaking with Lauren Miller-Karalunas, senior counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice Democracy program. Thanks again, Lauren. And that was Lauren Miller-Karalunas, senior counsel with the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program in an interview I recorded late last week before some of the late- breaking news today and yesterday about these federal court cases surrounding the situation in Alaska and challenging the certification in Alaska of the Senate race before the votes were even counted.