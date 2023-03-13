GOP Pushes Adoption of Repressive Laws Targeting LGBTQ Community, Trans Youth & Drag Shows

Interview with Tori Cooper, director of community engagement for the Human Rights Campaign's Transgender Justice Initiative and Lindsey Clark, HRC's senior regional field organizer, conducted by Scott Harris

Tori Cooper and Lindsey Clark discuss the upcoming International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 and the work Human Rights Campaign is doing to combat GOP culture war legislative attacks, hate, discrimination and misinformation targeting transgender, non-binary people and the LGBTQ community across the U.S.