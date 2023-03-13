Republican-Controlled States Working to Outlaw Medication Abortion in All 50 states

Interview with Steph Black, a feminist, abortion activist and writer based in Washington, D.C. who writes the column, "The Activist Offering," conducted by Scott Harris

Steph Black discusses her recent Progressive Magazine article, “The Other Front Line,” and the latest on access to abortion medications, i.e., the call for a boycott of Walgreens after the pharmacy chain caved in to GOP attorneys general initially agreeing not to sell these safe legal drugs in 21 states controlled by Republicans.