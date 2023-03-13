Steph Black discusses her recent Progressive Magazine article, “The Other Front Line,” and the latest on access to abortion medications, i.e., the call for a boycott of Walgreens after the pharmacy chain caved in to GOP attorneys general initially agreeing not to sell these safe legal drugs in 21 states controlled by Republicans.
Republican-Controlled States Working to Outlaw Medication Abortion in All 50 states
Interview with Steph Black, a feminist, abortion activist and writer based in Washington, D.C. who writes the column, "The Activist Offering," conducted by Scott Harris