GOP Race-Baits Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Marjorie Cohn talks about the recent confirmation hearings of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — and calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any cases relating to the 2020 election and its aftermath, now that it has been revealed that his wife, Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, colluded extensively with former Pres. Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

