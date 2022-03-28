Marjorie Cohn talks about the recent confirmation hearings of President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — and calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any cases relating to the 2020 election and its aftermath, now that it has been revealed that his wife, Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, colluded extensively with former Pres. Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
GOP Race-Baits Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Interview with Marjorie Cohn, Professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and past president of the National Lawyers Guild, conducted by Scott Harris