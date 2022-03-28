US Weapons Feed Yemen War & Humanitarian Crisis

Kathy Kelly discusses her recent article, “The Impact of Ukraine on Yemen,” and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Kelly is also co-coordinator of the Ban Killer Drones Campaign
Interview with Kathy Kelly, life-long nonviolence activist, co-founder of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, conducted by Scott Harris
