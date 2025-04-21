Sam Rosenthal discusses his group and Progressive Democrats for America’s petition calling for the Democratic National Committee to convene an emergency meeting, declaring that “business as usual must give way to truly bold action that mobilizes against the autocracy that Donald Trump, Elon Musk and their cronies are further entrenching every day.” He also talks about what actions petitioners are asking the Democratic party to take in response to the current constitutional crisis.
Groups Demand Democrats Convene Emergency Meeting to Counter Trump’s Authoritarian Coup
Interview with Sam Rosenthal, political director of RootsAction.org, conducted by Scott Harris