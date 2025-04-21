Nastasia Lawton-Sticklor discusses her group’s recent “Call to Courage” campaign — amid concern that the Trump regime may be getting ready to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, which would give the president power to deploy US military on domestic U.S. soil to enforce mass deportation of immigrants and/or unconstitutionally target protesters and quash dissent.
Democracy Defenders Work to Undermine Trump’s Future Invocation of Insurrection Act
Interview with Nastasia Lawton-Sticklor, an organizer with the Climate Disobedience Center, conducted by Scott Harris