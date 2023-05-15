Kim Ives discusses the current situation in Haiti, i.e. recent workers strike demanding higher wages, the declaration of a coalition of labor unions proposing a transition to democracy and rejecting international military intervention, as well as a recent uprising against street gangs.
Haiti’s People Rise Up to Combat Gang Violence, Demand Democracy and Elections
Interview with Kim Ives, an investigative journalist and editor at the weekly newspaper Haïti Liberté, and filmmaker," conducted by Scott Harris