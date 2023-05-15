Washington’s Hypocrisy Generates Ill Will in Global South

Mel Goodman assesses today’s U.S. foreign policy, and issues covered in his recent article, “US Hypocrisy and the Global South.”
Goodman is also a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, and a former CIA analyst.
Interview with Mel Goodman is a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, conducted by Scott Harris
Mel Goodman assesses today’s U.S. foreign policy, and issues covered in his recent article, “US Hypocrisy and the Global South.”
Goodman is also a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, and a former CIA analyst.