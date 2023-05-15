Washington’s Hypocrisy Generates Ill Will in Global South

Interview with Mel Goodman is a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman assesses today’s U.S. foreign policy, and issues covered in his recent article, “US Hypocrisy and the Global South.”

Goodman is also a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, and a former CIA analyst.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary