Andrew Brown discusses the important issues covered in his recent CT Mirror article, “CT’s public water systems may soon need to treat for PFAS,” about the ‘forever chemicals’ that have already been found in water supplies across Connecticut, and a new federal regulation that could establish an enforceable limit.
Hazardous PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ Found in CT Water Systems Requires Regulation and Removal
Interview with Andrew Brown an investigative reporter with the Connecticut Mirror, who covers business, utilities, environmental issues and the opioid crisis, conducted by Scott Harris