Investigative Report Reveals Israel Colluded with Trump to Interfere in 2016 Presidential Election

Interview with James Bamford, a bestselling author, Emmy-nominated filmmaker for PBS, award-winning investigative producer for ABC News, and winner of the National Magazine Award for Reporting, conducted by Scott Harris

James Bamford talks about his recent Nation magazine article, “The Trump Campaign’s Collusion with Israel,” that examines a covert operation directed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to influence the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.