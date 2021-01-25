Holding Corporate America Accountable for Supporting GOP Seditionists

Saqib Bhatti talks about his group’s campaign sending letters to pension funds across the U.S., including Blackstone Group and Fidelity, demanding they suspend all campaign contributions to the Republican Party, its associated entities, and all Republican candidates until every Republican member of Congress who incited, enabled, or supported the January 6th insurrection or voted against certifying all of the electoral votes from the 2020 Presidential election is removed from office.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary