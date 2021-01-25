January 26, 2021 Teach-In: Schools, Race, and Housing in Connecticut

Interview with Lindsay Farrell, Senior Political Strategist with the national Working Families Party, and Sauda Baraka, former chair of the Bridgeport, CT Board of Education, conducted by Scott Harris

Lindsay Farrell and Sauda Baraka discuss WFP Connecticut’s January 26th teach-in: “Schools, Race, and Housing in Connecticut,” focused on issues related to racial and economic segregation in Connecticut that has created wide racial disparities in the state’s education system.