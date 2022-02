Interview with retired Col. Lawrence B. Wilkerson, distinguished adjunct professor of government & public policy at the College of William and Mary, conducted by Scott Harris

Lawrence Wilkerson discusses the current crisis in Ukraine, the danger of war, the role of the NATO military alliance in the post-Soviet era, and how civil society can work to avert the escalation of a new, dangerous and costly cold war.

Wilkerson is also a former chief of staff to U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.