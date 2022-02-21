New Book Chronicles Vermont’s Political and Social History

Interview with Greg Guma, a writer, editor, historian, and former CEO of Pacifica Radio, conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Guma talks about his new book, “Restless Spirits and Popular Movements – A Vermont History,” a political and social profile of Vermont that takes readers on a fascinating journey from the pre-revolutionary years, to the transforming activism of the 1960s, through VT Senator Bernie Sanders’ two campaigns for the presidency.

