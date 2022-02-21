Greg Guma talks about his new book, “Restless Spirits and Popular Movements – A Vermont History,” a political and social profile of Vermont that takes readers on a fascinating journey from the pre-revolutionary years, to the transforming activism of the 1960s, through VT Senator Bernie Sanders’ two campaigns for the presidency.
New Book Chronicles Vermont’s Political and Social History
Interview with Greg Guma, a writer, editor, historian, and former CEO of Pacifica Radio, conducted by Scott Harris