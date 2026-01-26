ICE Killing of 2nd Minneapolis Resident Provokes Nationwide Outrage and Protests

Madison McVan talks about Minnesota residents’ response to Trump’s deployment of a flood of ICE agents to the state; the federal agent killing of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse; the earlier ICE agent killing of Renee Good and the Jan. 23 statewide general strike. She also discusses Trump’s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act and send in potentially thousands of active-duty U.S. military to Minnesota.
McVan is a reporter with the Minnesota Reformer, an independent, nonprofit news organization, where she covers the impact of the Trump administration in her state.
MADISON MCVAN: Thanks for having me, Scott.
SCOTT HARRIS: Say a brief word about the Minnesota Reformer that you write for.
MADISON MCVAN: Well, we’re a nonprofit news outlet. We’re part of a network of news outlets called States Newsroom. And the purpose of the Reformer and our sister papers across the country is to fill the gap left behind by lots of newspapers when they took reporters out of state capitals, as local newspapers have had to cut staff and state legislature coverage. So we’re primarily a state government paper, but of course, I cover the federal administration’s impact on our state.
SCOTT HARRIS: Yes, and we’ll get to that in a moment. I can’t help but remember that over these past five years, Minnesota has been witness to incredible violence on a scale few states have suffered. Five years ago, there was the murder of George Floyd. More recently, an assassination of Democratic state legislators and the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. And then of course, now we have these two ICE shootings and what some people certainly categorize as murder of Renee Good and most recently, Alex Pretti. Madison, I wonder if you’d tell us about your coverage of this dangerous situation in Minnesota after the second ICE agent shooting and killing of a citizen, Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse working in the Veterans Administration. I can’t understand the logic of the Trump administration, but they are reading from the same script declaring that both Renee Good and Alex Pretti are domestic terrorists, which is contradicted by the facts, the videos and everything else. But just tell us about your coverage, if you would.
SCOTT HARRIS: Right. And update us, if you would, on the investigation that has been completely taken over as I read it, by Department of Homeland Security. It’s usual in these cases that the FBI would investigate. But of course, in the case of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agents on Jan. 7; they’ve ended that investigation. They declared her a domestic terrorist and said no investigation will take place. And of course, the state has been blocked from getting the evidence they need to make any case in the future. But what can you tell us about Alex Pretti and the investigation that may go on with the DHS, the Department of Homeland Security investigating itself?
MADISON MCVAN: Right and if I can back up to the killing of Renee Good. I mean, I was there at the scene when the state investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions showed up and swept the crime scene looking for evidence. So the Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions here in Minnesota investigates most law enforcement-involved shootings. And so that would cover shootings by federal agents as well. So while they were able to access the scene of Renee Good’s killing the FBI and DHS took the evidence with them and have since blocked BCA from accessing evidence like the car that she was killed in. When it came to the killing of Alex Pretti, they didn’t even let BCA investigators on the scene. So the BCA showed up like they normally do to go check out the scene and gather evidence and the federal agents blocked them. So then they went to a court and got a warrant to access a public street, which is a really unusual move. Came back with the warrant and the federal officials still did not let them access the scene. So the state’s being totally shut out of this. It seems like even some Republicans in Congress are showing some kind of interest in investigating the killing of Alex Pretti, but I’ll kind of believe it when I see it. It seems like the DHS is more interested in investigating itself.
SCOTT HARRIS: Right. And along with that, there was a court case, I’m not sure how much you know about this. I just caught up with it earlier today. There’s a case in court now where Minnesota officials are trying to invoke the state’s sovereignty under the Constitution’s 10th Amendment to demand that the federal government remove those ICE agents. There’s thousands of ICE agents that are now in the state. What can you tell us about this court case?
MADISON MCVAN: Honestly, I can’t tell you a whole lot about it. I think my coworkers have been covering that while I’ve been more on the ground.
SCOTT HARRIS: Right, right. Okay. Another issue that’s just come up today, I know it was reported that there was a call between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and President Trump. Do you know anything about what that call, what was talked about, if anything?
MADISON MCVAN: No, I don’t really know anything beyond what President Trump posted on Truth Social about him kind of seeing it as a win and that he was kind of surprised that him and Gov. Tim Walz were able to find some common ground. But I think if you look at how President Trump has approached his relationships with other leaders, he seems like he can be swayed if someone is persuasive enough or charismatic enough. And so I, Gov. Walz can put on his charm for sure, and I kind of suspect that he stuck to his guns, but we’ll just have to see what comes out of that. I mean, we know that the Border Patrol now is pulling many agents out of Minneapolis. I think Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey just said that. So it seems like Walz at least got something out of that conversation, even if it’s not a total end of Operation Metro Surge.
SCOTT HARRIS: Right. I did want to ask you about another issue. Let me just reintroduce you to our audience. We’re speaking this evening with Madison McVan, a reporter with a Minnesota Reformer, an independent nonprofit news organization on the ground there in Minnesota covering this latest crisis. And Madison, I did want to ask you about the Minnesota National Guard that Gov. Walz had activated. There’s been some commentary about fear of confrontation between federal immigration agents and the state National Guard if they are deployed in the same place for different purposes. What, if anything, can you tell us about that?
MADISON MCVAN: Well, so far the deployment of the National Guard seems to not have been an escalation like many thought it might be. I mean, they basically showed up. The reason that the National Guard was requested by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, was that he was basically just saying, “Look, our police resources are stretched thin because of everything that’s been happening. We just need more support on the ground.” So the National Guard really just came out to the neighborhood where Alex Pretti was killed on Saturday. They instituted a curfew and the National Guard was basically just in charge of making sure everything stayed quiet in the neighborhood in the days following Alex Pretti’s killing by an immigration officer. We also saw National Guard go out to the Whipple Building, which is the headquarters of ICE in Minnesota. And there’s been a standing protest there for a couple of months now. But the National Guard went out and started handing out coffee and hot chocolate and donuts to protesters.
I think that they’re kind of walking this line of trying to be a de-escalating force rather than trying to escalate with either ICE or the protesters. And the last thing I’ll say on the National Guard is the National Guard got called in to help end the protests and riots in Minneapolis following the police murder of George Floyd. So there’s a bit of a tense relationship, to put it lightly, between Minnesota residents and the National Guard. And I think them coming out and handing out coffee and donuts was at the very least, a gesture or a PR move to show like, “Hey, we’re not trying to make this situation any worse.”
SCOTT HARRIS: Madison, I did want to ask you about this violence here. We’ve seen with two people killed in the streets by ICE agents over the last several weeks. Has the threat of violence from ICE been at all a damper on the protest movement? Have people expressed fear that being out in the streets with their whistles and protest signs against ICE agents that are conducting their operations is inherently dangerous? And again, has this really had an impact on the ability of protesters to get out in the street and make their voices heard?
MADISON MCVAN: I would say that it has increased people’s fear, but it has not dampened protests. People are scared, but I think they’re also feeling like they’re backed into a corner and they’re fighting back in ways that I’ve never seen before. It feels like in the Twin Cities at least, which these are deep blue, extremely liberal leftist places and there was kind of the groundwork formed for community organization during 2020 in George Floyd that it’s being brought back up to the surface now. And we’re just seeing widespread organization and participation. And I think one of the things that makes people feel safe is the idea of safety in numbers. Protesters know that ICE can find out who they are. They know the government can track their license plate or look up their name or use AI to scan their faces and find their identities. They all know this. So they’re under no misconception that they can keep their anonymity. They just think if we all keep showing up, then we’re all going to be safe. So we’re seeing that play out in lots of ways in the Twin Cities right now.
MADISON MCVAN: I would say it certainly feels like a pivot point. I mean, it feels like we’ve reached a new level of violence and state repression here in Minnesota, but I wouldn’t declare this a Trump victory and say that this tactic will work elsewhere because I’m not sure it’s worked in Minnesota. I mean, like I just said, this has inspired so much collaboration and pushback amongst the general public that I just don’t know if they’d have the manpower to do this across the country. Even here, it doesn’t feel like they have the manpower. They’re certainly getting their arrests, they’re still arresting immigrants and two people have died so far. And actually, I don’t think I’ve heard you mention yet, a third man was shot last week. He wasn’t killed, but I don’t know if it’s necessarily a win yet.
SCOTT HARRIS: Right, right. Well, I did want to ask you about what are the stories that you’re looking at in the days ahead? What are some of the critical confrontations that may take place or in the other direction, some kind of peaceful resolution of what’s happening there?
SCOTT HARRIS: All right, Madison, thanks for spending time with us in a very chaotic and dangerous time for everybody in Minnesota. Appreciate it.