U.S. Oil Access and Greed Fuels Trump’s Reliance on Venezuela’s Interim President

Interview with Greg Palast, filmmaker and journalist and author of several New York Times bestsellers including "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy," conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast talks about his recent investigation, “How Venezuela’s New President Will Save Us from Trump’s Crazy: The Radical Pragmatist versus Rubio’s Vulture,” explaining how billionaire and Trump donor Paul Singer is one of the prime beneficiaries of the U.S. military attack and abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, as Singer is about to take over CITGO, the crown jewel of Venezuela’s oil empire.