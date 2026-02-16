Amanda Hollowell talks about her group’s 20 years of critical work advocating for racial justice. She assesses the Trump administration’s aggressive attack on America’s long struggle to achieve a multi-racial democracy and implementation of discriminatory federal policies, underscored by President Trump’s personal racism and bigotry that he regularly publicly displays in his speeches and on social media.
In Second Term, Trump Acts to Eliminate America’s Multiracial Democracy
Interview with Amanda Hollowell, chief of campaigns with Color of Change, conducted by Scott Harris