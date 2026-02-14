Trump’s Dementia + Megalomania = Violent Police State 

Interviews with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, and Sarah Nelson, International president of the Association of Flight Attendants, conducted by Scott Harris, Richard Hill and Michael Zweig

Mel Goodman, a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University and a former CIA analyst, assesses Donald Trump’s irrational and authoritarian second term foreign and domestic policies, discussed in his Jan.19 Counterpunch column titled, “Donald Trump, Poster Child for Megalomania” in this interview with Scott Harris.

Sarah Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, who in an interview with hosts Richard Hill and Michael Zweig, recorded in August last year, talks about what’s going on in the U.S. aviation sector, with Trump administration federal budget cuts to the FAA.