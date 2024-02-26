In the Midst of the Catastrophic Gaza War, a Vision for a Future Palestinian-Israel Confederated State

Interview with Andy Bichlbaum, a founding member of "The Yes Men," a culture jamming activist group, conducted by Scott Harris

Andy Bichlbaum talks about his recent Waging Nonviolence article, “A galvanizing vision for Palestine-Israel could help stop the war in Gaza,” exploring “A Land for All” proposal for the future, which offers an imaginative, reality-based vision Palestinians and Israelis support.

Andy Bichlbaum is a co-founder of the Yes Men, an ever-expanding, increasingly diverse group who, these days, mainly partner with activist groups on creative tactics to further campaigns. The Yes Men have made three feature films about their stunts, which give mainstream journalists humorous fodder for covering important issues.