Interview with Kevin Gosztola, publisher of the Dissenter Newsletter and author of "Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange," conducted by Scott Harris

Kevin Gosztola discuss the latest developments in WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange’s battle to stop his extradition to the U.S. where he faces charges under the 1917 Espionage Act that carries a sentence of up to 175 years in prison. He’ll review the recent two-day hearing in Britain’s High Court of Justice that will determine whether Assange has exhausted his right to appeal within the U.K.

Gosztola also co-hosts the weekly podcast, Unauthorized Disclosure.