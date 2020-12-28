Inadequacies of the COVID Relief Bill

Interview with Julio Lopez, the Center for Popular Democracy's Co-Director for Community Dignity Campaigns, conducted by Scott Harris

Julio Lopez discusses CPD’s view of the COVID relief package of assistance recently voted on by Congress, with a focus on Trump’s eleventh-hour attempt to upend the process, the inadequacies of the current legislation – and the work CPD is doing to pressure the incoming Biden administration and Congress to increase aid targeted to the most vulnerable in our society.

