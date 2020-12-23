Between The Lines – Dec. 23, 2020 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 23, 2020William Rivers Pitt: Trump’s Deadly ‘Herd Immunity’ Policies Aimed to Infect Millions of AmericansNgozi Ndulue: In a Cruel Last Act, Trump Goes All in on Federal ExecutionsJeff Cohen: Progressive Group Launches ‘No Honeymoon For Biden’ Campaign Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 23, 2020Listen to the full show hereOur thanks to Patreon.com sustainers Sarah Forman and Richard Hill Subscribe to our Weekly Summary