Insurance CEO Murder Exposes Deep Anger at US For-Profit Healthcare

Dr. Phil Brewer discusses his views on the recent wave of public anger and frustration regarding our nation’s failing health insurance industry set off by the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and Physicians for a National Health Program’s ongoing campaign for the implementation of a universal, single-payer healthcare system in the U.S., which every other industrialized nation in the world has had for decades.

Dr. Brewer formerly served as medical director for Quinnipiac University Student Health Services.