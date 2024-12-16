Ralph Nader Assesses Election Outcome, Democrats’ Failures

Interview with Ralph Nader, America's best known and most effective public interest lawyer, conducted by Scott Harris

Ralph Nader, whose latest book is titled, “Let’s Start the Revolution: Tools for Displacing the Corporate State and Building a Country that Works for the People,” talks about his effort to convince U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, to take an ethical land-moral stand against Israel’s mass slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Nader also comments on what we can expect from the incoming Trump regime 2.0.

Nader ran for president four times as both a Green Party and independent candidate, always using his platform to advocate for consumer and worker protections while demanding responsible regulation of corporate Americas massive power.