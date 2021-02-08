Marge Baker discusses the House of Representatives vote to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) from her Congressional committee assignments, the emergence of an extremist faction within the GOP that advocates violence and conspiracy theories –and the future of our democracy.
Insurrection, Conspiracy Theories and Violence Become Trump-Republican Party’s New Brand
Interview with Marge Baker, executive vice president for Policy and Program with People for the American Way, conducted by Scott Harris