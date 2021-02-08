Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen talks about their campaign to end qualified immunity — the Supreme Court doctrine that shields law enforcement officers from being personally sued for actions performed in the line of duty. If they succeed it will make it easier for Americans to sue police officers who abuse their authority, a move that reform advocates say is a key step towards substantive police reform.
Social Justice Activists Ben and Jerry Launch Campaign to End Qualified Police Immunity
Interview with Jerry Greenfield, who with Ben Cohen is a co-founder of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream, conducted by Scott Harris