International Court of Justice Orders Israel to Prevent Genocide in Gaza War

Interview with Robert L. Herbst, civil rights lawyer in New York who served as a federal prosecutor in Chicago and Philadelphia, conducted by Scott Harris

Robert Herbst co-chair of the U.S. chapter of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, a former coordinator of the Westchester New York Chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace and also served as an independent investigator and prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunals for Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

Herbst examines the order issued by the International Court of Justice on South Africa’s request for an interim ruling in its genocide case against Israel, where it rejected Israel’s petition to throw out the case, and ordered Israel to do more to prevent the killing of civilians in Gaza, although it stopped short of ordering the ceasefire South Africa had demanded.