US Corporate Media Normalizes Trump’s Fascism

Interview with Sarah Kendzior, author of "They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent," and "Hiding in Plain Sight, conducted by Scott Harris

Sarah Kendzior discusses her views on how corporate media is normalizing the GOP presidential primary campaign, despite Trump’s regular pronouncements regarding his fascist agenda — as well as the failure of Pres. Biden & Merrick Garland’s DOJ to hold Trump and his allies accountable for their failed coup, or to fight for measures urgently needed to safeguard U.S. democracy.