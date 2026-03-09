International Law is the Number One Casualty of America’s and Israel’s Illegal War on Iran

Interview with Craig Mokhiber, former director of the New York Office of the United Nation's High Commissioner for Human Rights, conducted by Scott Harris

Craig Mokhiber discusses the catastrophic war launched against Iran by President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the further dismantling of international law and the resulting death and economic chaos engulfing the region, addressed in his recent article, “Understanding the U.S. and Israel’s Illegal War on Iran.”

Mokhiber was former director of the New York Office of the United Nation’s High Commissioner for Human Rights until he resigned in protest due to the Gaza genocide.