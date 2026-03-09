Justin Glawe discusses his recent article, “Inside the FBI Raid in Georgia — and What It Really Means,” and his reports on the Trump regime plan to nationalize the 2026 midterm election in a clear effort to employ voter suppression to prevent a Democratic party takeover of the House and U.S. Senate.
Trump FBI Raid on Georgia’s Fulton County Election Center: Template for Future Election Interference?
Interview with Justin Glawe, an independent journalist and editor of the American Doom newsletter, conducted by Scott Harris