Trump FBI Raid on Georgia’s Fulton County Election Center: Template for Future Election Interference?

Interview with Justin Glawe, an independent journalist and editor of the American Doom newsletter, conducted by Scott Harris

FBI Raid on Fulton County, Georgia's election center

Justin Glawe discusses his recent article, “Inside the FBI Raid in Georgia — and What It Really Means,” and his reports on the Trump regime plan to nationalize the 2026 midterm election in a clear effort to employ voter suppression to prevent a Democratic party takeover of the House and U.S. Senate.

