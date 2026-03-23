Lois Parshley examines the spike in energy prices and interruption in the delivery of energy supplies due to Trump’s Iran war, creating hardship for vulnerable populations. She also discusses strategies for the world escaping this cycle of endless oil wars that has caused so much violence and destruction — and the catastrophic contribution to the climate crisis.
Iran War Spikes Energy Prices, Disrupts Supply Chains, Aggravates Climate Crisis
Interview with Lois Parshley, climate research director with Public Citizen’s Climate Program, conducted by Scott Harris