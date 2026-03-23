Katherine Spillar discusses her Ms. Magazine article, “Project 2026 Declares Open War on Women’s Rights,” with a focus on Trump administration policies’ impact on women and the SAVE Act—voter suppression legislation designed to disenfranchise millions of women across the country in the 2026 midterm election.
‘Project 2026’: Trump Regime’s New Blueprint to Suppress Women’s Rights
Interview with Katherine Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority Foundation and Ms. Magazine executive editor, conducted by Scott Harris