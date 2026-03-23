‘Project 2026’: Trump Regime’s New Blueprint to Suppress Women’s Rights

Interview with Katherine Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority Foundation and Ms. Magazine executive editor, conducted by Scott Harris

Project 2026

Katherine Spillar discusses her Ms. Magazine article, “Project 2026 Declares Open War on Women’s Rights,” with a focus on Trump administration policies’ impact on women and the SAVE Act—voter suppression legislation designed to disenfranchise millions of women across the country in the 2026 midterm election.

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