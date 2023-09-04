Cindy Folkers discusses her views on Japan’s decision to release 350 million gallons of radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, the dangers for human health and marine life and the international protocols that should be in place to prevent governments from polluting our oceans with radioactive materials.
Japan’s Dump of Fukushima’s Radioactive Water in Pacific Linked to Long Term Health Hazards
Interview with Cindy Folkers, radiation and health hazard specialist with Beyond Nuclear, conducted by Scott Harris