Interview with Greg Palast, known for his investigative reports for The Guardian, Rolling Stone, and Democracy Now, conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast discusses Chevron’s prosecution of Steven Donziger, an American attorney who represented over 30,000 farmers and indigenous Ecuadorians from the Amazon rainforest in a case against Chevron’s environmental damage and health effects caused by the company’s oil drilling Donziger has been under house arrest since August 2019 and faces a possible prison sentence.

Palast is also the author of several New York Times bestsellers including “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy,”