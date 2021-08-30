Progressive Activists Work to Defeat Biden Nomination of Rahm Emanuel as US Ambassador to Japan

Interview with Delmarie Cobb, Chicago media & political consultant, and Jeff Cohen, a founding director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College and co-founder of RootsAction.org, conducted by Scott Harris

Delmarie Cobb and Jeff Cohen talk about opposition to President Trump’s nomination of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Japan. Opponent’s site Emanuel’s role in covering up a Chicago police murder of Black teenager Laquan McDonald, in 2014 and his neo-liberal war against a long list of progressive goals, including Medicare for All, a healthcare public option, and his disturbing ties to the healthcare industry and Wall Street.