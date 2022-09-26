Jake Love discusses his group’s recently filed lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida for their exploitation of vulnerable asylum seekers as political props by deceiving dozens of immigrants to travel to east coast cities and the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, and the larger issue of what must be done to repair our nation’s broken immigration system.
Lawsuit Filed Against Ron DeSantis for Exploiting Asylum Seekers as Political Props
Interview with Jake Love, a staff attorney with Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights in Boston, conducted by Scott Harris