Russell Mokhiber talks about New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit filed against Donald Trump and his adult children for “staggering fraud” — shining a light on the large number of wealthy individuals and corporations that regularly escape scrutiny, prosecution and accountability for tax fraud and other so-called white-collar crimes.
Too Many US Corporate Criminals Escape Prosecution and Accountability
Interview with Russell Mokhiber, editor of the Corporate Crime Reporter, conducted by Scott Harris