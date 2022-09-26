Too Many US Corporate Criminals Escape Prosecution and Accountability

Interview with Russell Mokhiber, editor of the Corporate Crime Reporter, conducted by Scott Harris

Russell Mokhiber talks about New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit filed against Donald Trump and his adult children for “staggering fraud” — shining a light on the large number of wealthy individuals and corporations that regularly escape scrutiny, prosecution and accountability for tax fraud and other so-called white-collar crimes.

