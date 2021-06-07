Sharon Kyle talks about the New Day Pacifica campaign, a group of Pacifica listeners and staff working to change the network’s bylaws, in order to “save Pacifica and keep it from crashing out of existence in the next year,” due to an ongoing and severe financial crisis. She’ll touch on many of the points made in her recent article, “Without a Robust Progressive Media Network…”
Listeners and Staff Work to Save Pacifica Radio Network Plagued by Financial Crises
Interview with Sharon Kyle, co-editor of the social justice magazine LA Progressive, conducted by Scott Harris