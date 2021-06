Interview with Steve Phillips is the host of “Democracy in Color with Steve Phillips,” a color-conscious podcast on politics, conducted by Scott Harris

Steve Phillips talks about his recent Nation article, “The Party of White Grievance Has Never Cared About Democracy

“Democracy in Color with Steve Phillips,” is a color-conscious podcast on politics. Phillips is the founder of Democracy in Color and a regular opinion contributor to The New York Times and a columnist for The Nation magazine. he is also the author of the New York Times bestselling book, “Brown Is the New White.”