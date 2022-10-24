Kim Ives examines the current situation in Haiti regarding the rise in violence, food shortages, protests demanding the resignation of acting president Ariel Henry, U.S. media coverage of the crisis — and his views on calls for the international community to militarily intervene. Kim will also talk about his soon to be released documentary film on Haiti, “Another Vision.”
Long History of Foreign Interventions Led to Today’s Political and Economic Crisis in Haiti
Interview with Kim Ives, a journalist and editor at the weekly newspaper Haïti Liberté, conducted by Scott Harris