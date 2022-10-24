Justin Feldman shares his views on the weakening of public health policies regarding the COVID pandemic, the consequences for this winter’s expected spike in cases and how/why the nation’s response to COVID was politicized on the right, and the ongoing deadly result.
The Economic Interests that Degraded U.S. Public Health Response to COVID
Interview with Justin Feldman, a visiting scientist at Harvard University's Francois-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights, conducted by Scott Harris