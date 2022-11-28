Long Island Sound Report Card Finds Some Critical Areas of Improvement Have Stalled

Interview with Peter Linderoth, Director of Water Quality with the group Save The Sound Save The Sound, conducted by Scott Harris

Peter Linderoth will discuss the group’s recent “2022 Long Island Sound Report Card.” The report “raises concerns for the future, finding that trends towards improving open water quality have stalled in several portions of the Sound. Equally concerning, the report’s science advisors noted that previous gains in water quality may be threatened by Long Island Sound’s rising water temperatures.”

Save The Sound’s mission is to “protect and improve the land, air, and water of Connecticut and Long Island Sound.”