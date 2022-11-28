New Memoir Traces the Life of Veteran Social Change Activist George Lakey

George Lakey talks about his new book, “Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice.”
Lakey has led over 1,500 social change workshops on five continents — including as a trainer for the 1964 Mississippi Freedom Summer.
Interview with George Lakey, a veteran leader in the field of nonviolent social change since the 1960s, conducted by Scott Harris
George Lakey talks about his new book, “Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice.”
Lakey has led over 1,500 social change workshops on five continents — including as a trainer for the 1964 Mississippi Freedom Summer.