New Memoir Traces the Life of Veteran Social Change Activist George Lakey

Interview with George Lakey, a veteran leader in the field of nonviolent social change since the 1960s, conducted by Scott Harris

George Lakey talks about his new book, “Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice.”

Lakey has led over 1,500 social change workshops on five continents — including as a trainer for the 1964 Mississippi Freedom Summer.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary