Michael Richardson talks about the real-world impact of the climate crisis we see now in the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events across the globe. He assesses the incoming Trump administration’s plan to implement destructive climate policies and what our listeners can do to express their opposition effectively.
Los Angeles Wildfire Catastrophe, the Climate Crisis and the Future of Public Policy
Interview with Michael Richardson, an activist with the elder-focused group Third Act, conducted by Scott Harris