Jonah Minkoff-Zern talks about his group’s position on Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to pardon convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists which were explained in their recent press release, “If Trump Pardons January 6 Insurrectionists, He Will Further Betray the American People.” He’ll also assess the consequences of this act for the rule of law and the signal it will send to right-wing domestic terrorists.
Trump Pardon of J-6 Insurrectionists: A Disaster for Democracy, Rule of Law
Interview with Jonah Minkoff-Zern, Citizen Democracy Campaign co-director, conducted by Scott Harris