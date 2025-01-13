Trump Pardon of J-6 Insurrectionists: A Disaster for Democracy, Rule of Law

Jonah Minkoff-Zern talks about his group’s position on Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to pardon convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists which were explained in their recent press release, “If Trump Pardons January 6 Insurrectionists, He Will Further Betray the American People.” He’ll also assess the consequences of this act for the rule of law and the signal it will send to right-wing domestic terrorists.

