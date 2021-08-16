Andrew Perez talks about his recent article, “Big Corporate Money Is Funding the GOP Election Deniers,” which exposes the super PAC behind House Republicans who attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, that took in more money than before the January 6th insurrection.
Mega Donors Finance Republican Legislators Who Voted to Overturn 2020 Election
Interview with Andrew Perez, Senior Editor at the Daily Poster and Co-founder of the Democratic Policy Center, conducted by Scott Harris