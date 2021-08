Interview with Melvin A. Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University, conducted by Scott Harris

Melvin A. Goodman discusses the fall of Kabul, Washington’s policy decisions over the last two decades that led to the Taliban victory, and how the fundamentalist Islamic force taking power in Kabul will impact the region and U.S. policy going forward.

Goodman is also a former CIA analyst and author of A Whistleblower at the CIA. His forthcoming book is titled, The Dangerous National Security State.