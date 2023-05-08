Rahna Epting discusses her group’s campaign demanding corporate advertisers stop funding Fox News, that supports the “news” network’s dissemination of dangerous lies and conspiracy theories that foment political violence. She’ll also talk about MoveOn’s planned May 15th rally at the Subway restaurant chain corporate headquarters in Milford, CT.
MoveOn Targets Fox News’ Corporate Advertisers that Fund Dangerous Lies and Disinformation
Interview with Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn.org, conducted by Scott Harris