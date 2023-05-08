Rightwing Billionaire-Funded ‘No Labels’ Group Financing 2024 Third Party Spoiler Presidential Bid

Interview with Andrew Perez, senior editor and reporter at The Lever covering money and influence, conducted by Scott Harris

Andrew Perez talks about his recent article, “America’s First Dark Money Ballot Line,” the latest scheme to launch a centrist, third-party “unity” ticket comes from a dark money front for corporate interests. The corporate front group “No Labels” is actively exploiting a campaign finance loophole to buy themselves direct access to ballots nationwide, in an effort that Democrats warn could swing the 2024 presidential election.