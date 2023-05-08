Andrew Perez talks about his recent article, “America’s First Dark Money Ballot Line,” the latest scheme to launch a centrist, third-party “unity” ticket comes from a dark money front for corporate interests. The corporate front group “No Labels” is actively exploiting a campaign finance loophole to buy themselves direct access to ballots nationwide, in an effort that Democrats warn could swing the 2024 presidential election.
Rightwing Billionaire-Funded ‘No Labels’ Group Financing 2024 Third Party Spoiler Presidential Bid
Interview with Andrew Perez, senior editor and reporter at The Lever covering money and influence, conducted by Scott Harris